Was she told to continue with her lie? How video testimonies of Raeesah Khan and Pritam Singh differ

On Aug 3, the Workers' Party raised a motion in Parliament on empowering women. Ms Khan delivered a speech in which she claims she accompanied a victim of sexual assault to a police station, alleging that the police mishandled the case.

In September, Ms Khan came down with shingles and did not attend Parliament.

She was next in Parliament on Oct 4 when Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam asked her to provide more details. She declined to do so, citing the need for confidentiality.

She also said she had not been successful in contacting the victim.

On Oct 20, the police said they had not been able to identify the case of sexual assault that Ms Khan mentioned. They added that Ms Khan did not respond to requests to provide more details.

At the Parliament sitting on Nov 1, Ms Khan made a bombshell admission that she had lied in Parliament about the account, and had not accompanied a victim to the police station as claimed. She also apologised to the Singapore Police Force.

She said she was sexually assaulted when she was 18 and she had lied because she did not want to reveal that she had heard the anecdote in a support group.

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah said she had "no choice" but to raise a formal complaint against Ms Khan for breaching her parliamentary privilege.

On Nov 2, WP announced that it had formed a disciplinary panel to look into Ms Khan's admissions. The panel comprised Mr Singh, party chair Sylvia Lim and vice-chair Faisal Manap.

In the course of its work, the panel invited party members to share their views on the issue before it submitted its report to the central executive committee for deliberation.

On Nov 30, Ms Khan resigned from the Workers' Party and as an MP.