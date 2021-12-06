Special report on Raeesah Khan's hearing released to keep the House informed of progress: Office of the Clerk of Parliament

SINGAPORE: While a final report will be presented to Parliament in due course, the Office of the Clerk of Parliament said the committee investigating former Sengkang MP Raeesah Khan chose to release a special report first so as to keep Parliament informed of the progress of its investigations in a "timely manner".

In a reply on Monday (Dec 6) to media queries, the Office of the Clerk of Parliament explained that existing rules allowed the Committee of Privileges to present such special reports.

"Under Standing Order 105 (2), the Committee may, at any time during its proceedings, make a Special Report to Parliament on any matter which it may think fit to bring to the notice of Parliament," the Office said, adding that special reports have also been issued in the past.

This statement came a day after the Workers' Party (WP) questioned the timing of the report that was released on Friday.

WP said on Sunday that the interim report had been released "without having taken the evidence of Workers' Party leaders against whom serious allegations have been made".

"The Leader of the Opposition, Mr Pritam Singh, had made it clear on 2 December, that he is prepared to give evidence before the Committee of Privileges," the party said.