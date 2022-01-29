Guided tours to Raffles Lighthouse to be conducted twice a month from February

SINGAPORE: Raffles Lighthouse, where guided tours were conducted once a year, will soon welcome visitors more regularly.

From February, tours to Singapore's second-oldest lighthouse will be offered twice a month.

"This is part of MPA’s outreach efforts to cultivate Singaporeans’ interest in Singapore’s history and heritage as an international maritime hub," said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore in a media release on Saturday (Jan 29).

Located on Pulau Satumu, southwest of the mainland, Raffles Lighthouse was built in 1855.

The 29m-tall structure gives off three white flashes every 20 seconds which can be seen from as far as 37km away.

When it started operations in 1855, it was manned by seven keepers to operate its wick burner using kerosene. The rotating lantern has since been upgraded to an LED light source, and two lighthouse keepers are on duty at any given time, said MPA.

The tour will take visitors on a ferry, starting from Marina South Pier to Pulau Satumu. During the ride, it will pass by southern islands such as St John’s Island, Kusu Island, Pulau Bukom and Pulau Semakau.

At the lighthouse, visitors will be able to climb its 88 steps for a view of the sea. There is also a museum where visitors can learn about the history of Raffles Lighthouse, one of five operated by MPA.