Rafflesia Dental Surgery to be terminated from CHAS for 'severe' non-compliances

SINGAPORE: A dental clinic at Sultan Plaza will be struck off the Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) for "severe" non-compliances, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Aug 25).

Audits on Rafflesia Dental Surgery late last year revealed numerous improper claims for CHAS subsidies with no proper documentation. They also uncovered overclaims reflecting a higher subsidy amount than in the receipts.

MOH served a notice of intended termination on the clinic on Aug 5. It will take effect from Aug 28.

"The termination from CHAS means that Rafflesia Dental Surgery will no longer be allowed to make claims for CHAS subsidies on behalf of its patients," said the ministry.

"Affected patients may wish to visit other nearby CHAS accredited dental clinics instead."

The case has been referred to the police for further investigation.

CHAS allows all Singaporeans, including Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation cardholders, to receive subsidies for medical and dental care at participating general practitioner and dental clinics.

MOH said it encourages patients to actively engage their doctors and dentists if they have queries on their bills. Patients can also check the CHAS subsidy claims made on their behalf on the CHAS website or by calling the hotline at 1800 275 2427.

Those who come across suspicious or unusual claims may contact MOH at 1800 225 4122 or send feedback to MOH_QSM [at] moh.gov.sg.

The ministry also reminded healthcare professionals to uphold a high standard of professionalism and adhere to ethical guidelines.

It added: "MOH takes a serious view of such errant practices and will not hesitate to take enforcement actions where required, including referral of the errant healthcare professionals to their respective professional boards."