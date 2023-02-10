Northern stretch of Rail Corridor opens after enhancement works

About 1 million people live within 1km of the Rail Corridor, according to the agencies.

"Key highlights of the newly completed Rail Corridor (North) include close to 6km of trail enhancements, the new Kranji node with a nature trail connected to an events field and a new bridge over Hillview Road that leads to a lookout deck," NParks and URA said.

"These enhancements will offer the public even more recreational options set amidst nature, and contribute towards NParks' efforts to transform Singapore into a city in nature, a key pillar of the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

"The Rail Corridor is part of overall plans to curate a 360km islandwide network of recreational routes, which will contribute towards enabling every household to live within a 10-minute walk of a park by 2030."

To mark the opening of Rail Corridor (North), Minister for National Development and Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration Desmond Lee unveiled a distance marker at the Kranji node and planted a gutta percha tree near the new Hillview Bridge with Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.