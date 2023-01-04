Rain fails to dampen spirits on Jurong Bird Park's last day of operations

SINGAPORE: For 35-year-old Zernalynne Flores, who is a trainer and show presenter at Jurong Bird Park, the park holds many precious memories.

Ms Flores, who has been with the park for 12 years, met her husband there - he was her senior on the team working on the High Flyers show at the Pools Amphitheatre.

The two finally got married last year. Taking advantage of the restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, they picked a day in March when the park was closed and held their wedding at the Pools Amphitheatre, saying their vows on the same stage where they hosted shows together.

Her colleagues helped to decorate the stage with plants and flowers for her wedding. In addition to their families and friends, the couple were joined by some of the park’s flamingoes and macaws.

“I actually felt quite sad, because all the memories are here. I got married here, I met my husband here," she told CNA.

"When I heard about the last show, I felt very sad. Because the bird park has always been here, and we've been working here for the past few years," she added.

"But it didn't hit me so soon, it only hit me recently when I saw the countdown at the entrance. When it reached five days, then I was like, 'Oh my god, this is it, we're really moving to Mandai.'"

"It's also a bittersweet feeling leaving this place, because this place really has a lot of memories."