Adventure elements and new animals: Here's what to look out for when Singapore's latest wildlife park opens
Two animal species, the Francois' langur and the Philippine spotted deer, will be making their debuts in Singapore at Rainforest Wild Asia.
SINGAPORE: Singapore will be getting a new wildlife park next year. Rainforest Wild Asia, the first phase of Singapore's fifth zoological park, will be launching in March 2025.
It will feature more than 25 animal species, some of which have never been seen in Singapore's wildlife parks.
Rainforest Wild Asia's adventure elements will also make it the first “adventure-based” zoo in Asia, according to Mandai Wildlife Group.
Here’s what you can look forward to when it opens.
NEW ANIMALS
Two animal species will be making their debuts in Singapore at Rainforest Wild Asia. The park will be the first zoo in the country to house the Francois’ langur and Philippine spotted deer.
Native to China and northern Vietnam, Francois' langurs are listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). According to IUCN’s website, there are only about 2,000 to 2,100 mature members of the species remaining.
At Rainforest Wild Asia, visitors will be able to catch a glimpse of these endangered monkeys at their open-concept habitat in the park's Karsts zone.
The IUCN estimates that there are only 700 mature Philippine deer remaining currently. The species, which has a brown coat scattered with white spots, is threatened by habitat destruction and intense hunting.
Those interested can visit the Canopy zone to see the rare deer.
The sun bear, Malayan tiger, Javan langur and red dhole, a kind of Asiatic wild dog, are among the other animals guests can see at Rainforest Wild Asia.
FLEXIBLE HABITATS AND FOREST TRAILS
Rainforest Wild Asia will be the first wildlife park in Singapore to feature flexible habitats. This means that different animals will be featured at various times of the day at the attraction.
According to Mandai Wildlife Group, such habitats will provide “stimulating environments” for the animals and encourage natural behaviours.
One of the flexible habitats will be in the Rock Cascade zone, where a rotating group of predator and prey species will be housed in adjacent yet carefully separated habitats.
Visitors will be able to explore the wildlife park through its forest trails which will be scattered with fallen logs, boulders, streams and bridges.
Alternatively, they will also be able to use the park’s wide elevated walkways which are accessible to wheelchair users and families with strollers.
MULU CAVES-INSPIRED CAVERN
Rainforest Wild Asia will also feature a 220m-long cavern that was modelled after the Mulu caves in the Malaysian state of Sarawak.
The cave system is one of the largest and most intricate in Southeast Asia, and Gunung Mulu National Park, where the caves are located, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The rock formations of the Mulu caves were recreated at the park by Rainforest Wild Asia’s design team in collaboration with Sarawak's Forest Department.
Visitors can choose to explore the cavern using its walkways or its more adventurous side paths where they can seek out cave species such as racer snakes and giant black scorpions.
"ADVENTURE-PLUS" EXPERIENCES
The new wildlife park will also offer several activities, such as a cave tour and freefall jumps, that visitors can purchase.
Those looking for more child-friendly experiences can visit Arboreal Bounce, the park’s open-sky bouncing play area, which includes a climbing net and a 9m slide.
The Critter Crawl, where participants navigate a 60m-long cave tunnel filled with stalactite and stalagmite rock formations and fossil imprints, is also suitable for children.
For a more adrenaline-pumping experience, guests can visit the Canopy Jump, where they will freefall from a 13m- or 20m-high platform before transitioning into a controlled descent.