Adventure elements and new animals: Here's what to look out for when Singapore's latest wildlife park opens

SINGAPORE: Singapore will be getting a new wildlife park next year. Rainforest Wild Asia, the first phase of Singapore's fifth zoological park, will be launching in March 2025.

It will feature more than 25 animal species, some of which have never been seen in Singapore's wildlife parks.

Rainforest Wild Asia's adventure elements will also make it the first “adventure-based” zoo in Asia, according to Mandai Wildlife Group.

Here’s what you can look forward to when it opens.

NEW ANIMALS

Two animal species will be making their debuts in Singapore at Rainforest Wild Asia. The park will be the first zoo in the country to house the Francois’ langur and Philippine spotted deer.

Native to China and northern Vietnam, Francois' langurs are listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). According to IUCN’s website, there are only about 2,000 to 2,100 mature members of the species remaining.

At Rainforest Wild Asia, visitors will be able to catch a glimpse of these endangered monkeys at their open-concept habitat in the park's Karsts zone.

The IUCN estimates that there are only 700 mature Philippine deer remaining currently. The species, which has a brown coat scattered with white spots, is threatened by habitat destruction and intense hunting.

Those interested can visit the Canopy zone to see the rare deer.

The sun bear, Malayan tiger, Javan langur and red dhole, a kind of Asiatic wild dog, are among the other animals guests can see at Rainforest Wild Asia.