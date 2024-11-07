Singapore's fifth wildlife park to open in March 2025

SINGAPORE: Visitors to Singapore's fifth wildlife park can look forward to trekking through a sprawling rainforest filled with 29 animal species and various adventure elements.

The new park, Rainforest Wild Asia, will launch its first phase in March next year, said Mandai Wildlife Group in a press release on Thursday (Nov 7).

It will be the first adventure-based zoological park in Asia.

Inspired by treks through rainforests, the new 13ha attraction at Mandai Wildlife Reserve was designed to include a variety of paths with different levels of difficulty, allowing guests to tailor their visit according to their preferences.

These include forest trails scattered with fallen logs, boulders and streams, as well as wide elevated walkways that are easier to navigate.

The elevated walkways, which include sheltered rest stops, will be accessible to families with strollers and wheelchair users.

“Those seeking adrenaline-pumping experiences can purchase harnessed experiences and guided tours offering high-element traverses across rock faces, freefall jumps and challenging caving adventures,” added Mandai Wildlife Group.

To create the park’s landscape, close to 7,000 Southeast Asian trees and shrubs were planted to supplement the existing protected patches of rainforest.

"Visitors are advised to don comfortable shoes and bring a sense of adventure for their rainforest explorations," said Mandai Wildlife Group.