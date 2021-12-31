Singapore to ring in 2022 with cool and rainy days: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Singapore is expected to ring in the new year with cool and rainy days over the first two weeks, with temperatures dropping to as low as 23 degrees Celsius.

The rainfall for the first half of January 2022 is expected to be slightly above average over most parts of the island, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Friday (Dec 31).

At the start of the New Year, a monsoon surge is expected to bring cooler conditions with moderate to heavy thundery showers.

Thereafter, localised thundery showers are expected in the afternoon. The rainy weather is likely to ease in the second week of the fortnight, although short thundery showers can still be expected on several afternoons, while other days will see warm and occasionally windy conditions with passing showers.

The rainy weather in early January is likely to result in lower daily temperatures of between 23 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius on a few days.

For the rest of the fortnight, daily temperatures are forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius. The daily maximum temperature may reach a high of 34 degrees Celsius on a few days, said MSS.

DECEMBER REVIEW

In the first half of December, relatively windy conditions with passing showers fell over Singapore on most days. Short and moderate to heavy thundery showers fell over parts of the island on most afternoons in the second half of the month.

"While December is climatologically a wetter month than November, December 2021 was drier compared to November 2021," said MSS.

The daily temperature in December ranged between 22.1 degrees Celsius and 34.8 degrees Celsius.