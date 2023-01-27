Weather rains on restaurants’ parade as customers keep away

There has been about a 20 per cent fall in numbers over the rainy period compared to good weather days, said Ms Jessie Tan, marketing executive at The Alkaff Mansion run by F&B, lifestyle and hospitality group 1-Group.

She added, however, that other factors, like the long holiday and people traveling overseas, may have contributed to the drop.

HELPING CUSTOMERS

Options are limited when it comes to protecting customers from the rain at the venue which houses three eateries, Ms Tan said.

"With the location, we don't really have the ability to build our own car park, or any form of permanent shelter here, because definitely, people want to come up and they want to admire the architecture of the building. So, that is a challenge for us in terms of providing full coverage, full shelter for our guests."

However, the restaurant does what it can to help customers, she said. “(We) provide umbrella service when people are going down to get their Grab (private-hire vehicle).”

She added that some of the al-fresco areas have parasols.

The restaurants said there is little else they can do other than to weather the storm, at least until the monsoon season passes at the end of this month.

More cool and rainy weather is expected this week due to a monsoon surge, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Wednesday.