Singapore government will raise HDB income ceilings when ‘time is right’, says Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE: The Singapore government will continue to keep an eye on income growth and conditions in the local property market, and will raise income ceilings "when the time is right”, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee on Wednesday (Mar 5).

Mr Lee was responding to questions raised by Members of Parliament (MPs) on the possibility of raising eligibility income ceilings for Build-to-Order (BTO) flats and executive condominiums.

The current BTO income ceiling for families and married couples is S$14,000 (US$10,480) per month.

This “still covers about eight in 10 Singaporean households”, said Mr Lee, adding that new flats and housing subsidies “are prioritised for those who need them more”.

For executive condominiums, which are a hybrid of public and private housing as they are built and sold by private developers, the income ceiling is S$16,000 a month.

Mr Lee said the government will increase the supply of executive condominiums to around 1,500 units this year, up from around 1,200 in previous years.

“Those within and above this income bracket can also choose from a wide range of resale HDB flats or private residential properties, for which there is no income ceiling."

“SIGNIFICANT” CHALLENGES

Speaking during the debate on the Ministry of National Development’s budget, Mr Lee reiterated the government’s commitment to keeping public housing “affordable and accessible”.

There have been “significant” housing challenges in the past few years, with the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting construction, materials and labour; causing delays in BTO completions.

At the same time, demand surged due to demographic shifts and pandemic-related factors, driving up resale prices after years of stagnation.