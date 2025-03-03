Some Ramadan bazaar operators hope to preserve traditions while demand for trendy treats rise

PRESERVING TRADITION AND HERITAGE

Bazaar organisers have been concerned about the loss of traditions.



Mr Kamal Rouzie, organiser of the Gemilang Kampong Gelam 2025 bazaar, said: “Ramadan is the period where we should be focusing on tradition, because throughout the whole year, we have been always on the modern touch, the contemporary touch.”



However, he noted that having new stalls, besides the traditional ones, can help to attract a new demographic of visitors to the bazaar.



At the Kampong Gelam bazaar, which opened its doors on Feb 19, only three in 10 food stalls offer traditional dishes including satay and otak-otak.



These have been overshadowed by stalls offering modern items such as cheese-wheel pasta and doughnuts.



The bazaar operator has been trying to strike a balance between catering to the masses with more modern offerings and trying to preserve as much heritage as possible.



“Kampong Gelam has always been a significant place and a historical place that brings a lot of visitors in, be it locals or tourists, and I believe this bazaar will definitely create a huge buzz of people to come,” said Mr Burhan Jumadi, campaign manager at Gemilang Kampong Gelam 2025.



“I think visitors, from year to year, have been here for the food, for the exciting programmes that are happening, and also to just immerse themselves in the month of Ramadan.”