Some Ramadan bazaar operators hope to preserve traditions while demand for trendy treats rise
At some bazaars, less than half of the food stalls offer traditional flavours.
SINGAPORE: Some Ramadan bazaar operators across Singapore are hoping to preserve the traditions and heritage of its festive markets, amid a rising demand for trendy treats such as cheese wheel pasta and matcha drinks.
For decades, these bazaars have been organised for Singaporeans to experience the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan.
But at some bazaars in Geylang Serai and Kampong Gelam, less than half of the food stalls offer traditional flavours. The rest are selling modern offerings in order to stay competitive.
Many customers also told CNA that in recent years, the rich cultural heritage of the country's Muslim community has been diluted by products with a modern twist.
PRESERVING TRADITION AND HERITAGE
Bazaar organisers have been concerned about the loss of traditions.
Mr Kamal Rouzie, organiser of the Gemilang Kampong Gelam 2025 bazaar, said: “Ramadan is the period where we should be focusing on tradition, because throughout the whole year, we have been always on the modern touch, the contemporary touch.”
However, he noted that having new stalls, besides the traditional ones, can help to attract a new demographic of visitors to the bazaar.
At the Kampong Gelam bazaar, which opened its doors on Feb 19, only three in 10 food stalls offer traditional dishes including satay and otak-otak.
These have been overshadowed by stalls offering modern items such as cheese-wheel pasta and doughnuts.
The bazaar operator has been trying to strike a balance between catering to the masses with more modern offerings and trying to preserve as much heritage as possible.
“Kampong Gelam has always been a significant place and a historical place that brings a lot of visitors in, be it locals or tourists, and I believe this bazaar will definitely create a huge buzz of people to come,” said Mr Burhan Jumadi, campaign manager at Gemilang Kampong Gelam 2025.
“I think visitors, from year to year, have been here for the food, for the exciting programmes that are happening, and also to just immerse themselves in the month of Ramadan.”
CATERING TO DIFFERENT GENERATIONS
While the stalls now take on a distinctly modern feel, organisers are offering more cultural appreciation activities to even things out.
Mr Burhan said these curated additions, from batik painting to Arabic calligraphy workshops, align “a lot on the cultural and heritage aspect of the Malay-Muslims”.
Most bazaars will operate throughout the fasting month until Hari Raya Puasa on Mar 31.
Over in the heartlands, organisers of a Ramadan bazaar in Woodlands said it offers an equal mix of traditional and modern offerings to ensure that there is something for everyone.
Ms Deanna Shaharuddin, chairman of the Malay Activity Executive Committees Council at Woodlands Community Club, said: “We want families to come down to enjoy, buy food, and we actually try to cater to both generations.”