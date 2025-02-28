Muslims in Singapore to mark start of Ramadan on Mar 2

SINGAPORE: Muslims in Singapore will mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan on Sunday (Mar 2).

In announcing the date, the Mufti of Singapore noted that according to astronomical calculations at sunset on Friday evening or 29 Syaaban, the moon was positioned at an angular distance of 5.1 degrees with an altitude of 4.3 degrees.

These calculations do not meet the criteria of imkanur rukyah as agreed upon by the member countries of MABIMS (Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore).

The Mufti, Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, said the crescent for the month of Ramadan is unlikely to be seen above Singapore’s horizon when the sun sets on Friday evening.

The holy month begins with a sighting of the new moon based on the Islamic lunar calendar, after which religious authorities will declare the start of Ramadan.

Therefore, Saturday marks the 30th day and the completion of the month of Syaaban.

"I am pleased to announce that the first day of fasting for the month of Ramadan falls on the day after tomorrow, Sunday, Mar 2, 2025," Dr Nazirudin added.

"On this occasion, I would like to extend my heartfelt wishes to all Muslims in Singapore for a blessed Ramadan.

"May we take this opportunity to increase our good deeds during this blessed month, and may God accept our acts of worship and bestow His mercy and forgiveness upon the Muslim community in Singapore."