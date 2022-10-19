Singapore sets up ransomware task force to tackle rising threat on businesses

The task force is also looking at how to coordinate Singapore’s international engagement strategy in fighting ransomware, as well as push for greater international cooperation in cybersecurity, financial supervision and cross-border law enforcement operations.

"Ransomware is also a cross-border problem. Ransomware criminals are often based overseas and leverage jurisdictional boundaries to move illicit assets and evade legal consequences," CSA added.

Microsoft said in a blog post on Oct 14 that a newly discovered hacking group had attacked transportation and logistics companies in Ukraine and Poland with a novel kind of ransomware.

Researchers found that the hacks closely mirrored earlier attacks by a Russian government-linked cyber team that had disrupted Ukraine government agencies, Reuters reported.

Singapore's Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean cited how a ransomware attack on Costa Rica earlier this year crippled essential services in the country, forcing the Costa Rican government to declare a state of national emergency.

"Ransomware criminals can be opportunistic and highly sophisticated," he said in a speech at the opening ceremony of the Singapore International Cyber Week on Wednesday.

"They take advantage of poor cybersecurity practices to gain access to their victims’ systems and data. They bet on victimised organisations being more willing to pay the ransom and hide the attack than to report the crime. They take advantage of gaps between jurisdictions to evade law enforcement."

Mr Teo, who is also Senior Minister, said the task force will bring businesses, the Government and international partners together to counter ransomware attacks more effectively.

CSA said the task force will deliver a report recommending strategies that the Government can take to improve its counter-ransomware efforts. "The report will be published in due course," CSA said.

RATING INTERNET HYGIENE OF E-COMMERCE COMPANIES

Businesses will also get an extra incentive to improve their cybersecurity practices, as the CSA plans to rate their Internet hygiene in a table published on a "regular basis".

"This is aimed at helping consumers make informed choices to better safeguard their digital transactions from cyber threats," CSA said.

CSA said it will start by rating the top 10 businesses in the e-commerce sector, a move that comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs published in May similar ratings for e-commerce platforms' anti-scam efforts.

The Internet hygiene rating is based on the average adoption of Internet security best practices, curated by CSA as common globally recognised baseline Internet standards and security controls, the agency said.

These include important Internet security protocols like HTTPS to secure website communications between parties, DNSSEC to prevent DNS spoofing, hijacking and cache poisoning, and DMARC to prevent email spoofing.

Businesses will be given a green tick, yellow tick or red cross, depending on how many Internet best practices they have implemented.