Singapore

Man charged with raping 61-year-old woman at exercise corner
File photo of the State Courts in Singapore (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Davina Tham
26 May 2022 01:34PM (Updated: 26 May 2022 01:34PM)
SINGAPORE: A man was on Thursday (May 26) charged with raping a 61-year-old woman at an exercise corner while out on bail for other alleged crimes.

Imran Syafiq Mohamed Rashid, 33, is accused of telling the woman that he had a knife and raping her between 5am and 6am on May 13.

The location of the exercise corner was redacted in court documents, and the victim's identity is protected by gag order.

Imran also faces 21 other charges, mostly for traffic offences as well as house-breaking, criminal trespass, voyeurism and voluntarily causing hurt.

He has been remanded since May 14 and appeared in court via video-link. His bail was revoked and he will return to court in July.

He could be jailed between eight and 20 years and caned at least 12 strokes if found guilty of putting a person in fear of hurt in order to commit rape.

Source: CNA/dv

