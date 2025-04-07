Jail and caning for 2 men who raped 16-year-old girl at Admiralty Park when she was drunk
The prosecution said that a third man allegedly involved in the incident is claiming trial.
SINGAPORE: Two men who raped a 16-year-old girl in a public toilet when she was drunk were sentenced to jail and caning by the High Court on Monday (Apr 7).
Muhammad Isnalli David, 22, was sentenced to 12 years and six months’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane, after he pleaded guilty to a rape charge.
Another three charges – sexual assault involving penetration, rape and criminal trespass – were taken into consideration during sentencing.
Muhammad Al'Amin Selamat, 23, was sentenced to 10 years and six months’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane, after admitting to a rape charge.
Another two charges of sexual assault involving penetration and criminal trespass were taken into consideration during sentencing.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Tay Jia En said that a third man Raden Zulhusni Zulkifri, 27, who is allegedly involved in the case is claiming trial for his charges and the matter is ongoing.
The victim, now 19, cannot be identified due to a court order.
Isnalli was 19 years old when he first met her on Mar 27, 2022. She was 16 years old at the time and was with a 21-year-old female friend who was acquainted with Isnalli.
The three of them went to watch a movie together at a cinema and after that, Isnalli said that he was planning to have some drinks. The victim asked to join him.
He bought a bottle of gin and some energy drinks before the three of them went to Admiralty Park.
Between 8pm and 9pm, they were joined by four more people, two men and two women in their 20s including Raden and Al’Amin.
After drinking a few cups of alcohol, the victim became intoxicated and felt the urge to vomit.
Isnalli, who had also drunk a few cups and was intoxicated, took her to the toilet while the others remained at a bench.
He supported the victim as she leaned over a sink located outside the female toilet, before dragging her by the arm and entering a cubicle in the female toilet together.
Isnalli then locked the cubicle door and started removing her clothes as well as his own, before sexually assaulting and raping her.
Noticing that Isnalli and the girl had been gone for some time, Raden and Al’Amin – who had also consumed alcoholic drinks – went to the toilet to look for them around 9.50pm.
Al’Amin entered the toilet first, going into a cubicle next to where Isnalli and the victim were. Two minutes later, Raden entered the toilet as well.
Both of them saw Isnalli raping the girl and a 52-second-long video was taken of what he did.
Isnalli raped the victim a second time and during this period, Raden left the toilet.
A while later, Al’Amin entered the cubicle and raped her. At some point while this was happening, Raden re-entered the female toilet.
Court documents stated that Isnalli said he saw Raden sexually assaulting the victim. After Raden and Al'Amin left the toilet, Isnalli sexually assaulted the girl one more time.
The court heard that during the assaults by the three men, the victim muttered “don’t” and “no” in Malay a few times.
With Raden and Al’Amin gone for a while, the two women who had joined the group earlier went to check on them.
They entered and left the female toilet a few times between 10pm and 10.16pm, court documents stated. No details were given on what they saw or did.
After he was done, Isnalli helped the victim to put on her clothes before they left the toilet at 10.17pm.
Shortly after that, the group left the park and went to a bus stop nearby.
While waiting at the bus stop, Isnalli apologised to the victim and asked for forgiveness, but the victim did not reply him.
The victim, her friend who went to the movie with her, Al'Amin and one of the women in the group then boarded a bus together.
The next day, the victim told her brother and one of her friends that she had been raped.
Her friend then informed her own brother-in-law, who went with his wife to meet the victim. He then called Isnalli, who denied raping her.
Later that day, he and the wife met up with Isnalli at Admiralty Park along with the victim, her friend who went to the movie with her and the victim's brother.
The two men to whom the victim told of the rape then proceeded to beat up Isnalli.
Separately, Raden and Al'Amin were at Raden's house when Raden told his father that he was accused of raping a girl.
Al’Amin had wanted to go to the park as well but Raden’s father told him not to and advised both of them to make a police report and produce the video taken of Isnalli to get assistance.
Both of them filed a police report that day at about 7.30pm.
Delivering his sentence, High Court judge Aidan Xu said that cases of rape require harsh sentence regardless of the age of the perpetrators.
The “cluster assault” had led to the prolonged violation of the victim, which increased the harm inflicted on her, he added.
He also said that a single assault was “bad”, but an assault “one after another” warrants a heavy response.
The victim said in a statement that the incident has affected her relationship with her family members as well as her ability to trust men. Her grandmother and brother blamed her for what had happened and her relationship with them deteriorated.
For rape, Isnalli and Al’Amin could have been jailed up to 20 years and fined or caned.