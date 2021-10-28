Rapper Subhas Nair to be charged over comments on race and religion, breaching terms of conditional warning

SINGAPORE: Local rapper Subhas Nair will be charged next Monday (Nov 1) with four counts of attempting to promote feelings of ill-will between different groups on grounds of religion and race.

In a media release, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) detailed four incidents involving the 29-year-old.

On Jul 25, 2020, Mr Nair posted comments on his social media account in response to a video of Chinese Christians who had made hateful comments against another community.

He allegedly commented that Malay Muslims who make the same hateful comments would be treated differently by the authorities compared to the Chinese Christians, said the authorities.

In another incident on Oct 15, 2020, Mr Nair was alleged to have attempted to promote feelings of ill-will between Chinese and Indians by claiming that a Chinese suspect involved in the murder of an Indian man at Orchard Towers on Jul 2, 2019 received lenient treatment by the authorities by virtue of his race.

On Mar 11 this year, while already under police investigations relating to the post on Oct 15, 2020, Mr Nair exhibited a cartoon drawing of the aforementioned post during an indoor stage performance "to promote feelings of ill-will between Chinese and Indians", said the police.