Rare 'strawberry supermoon' seen over Singapore

SINGAPORE: A “strawberry supermoon” was seen over Singapore on Tuesday evening (Jun 14), with some residents sharing photographs of the unusually large and bright celestial sighting.

According to NASA, the term supermoon refers to either a new or full moon that occurs when the moon is within 90 per cent of perigee – the point at which the moon is closest to Earth.

A "strawberry moon", meanwhile, is a full moon that occurs during strawberry harvest time. This name is of Native American origin, said NASA, adding that it is also known as the mead, honey or rose moon in Europe.