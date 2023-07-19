Rasel Catering fined S$4,800 for multiple hygiene lapses, leading to 345 cases of food poisoning

SINGAPORE: Caterer Rasel Catering has been fined S$4,800 (US$3,622) for multiple hygiene lapses after 345 people fell ill from gastroenteritis last year, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Wednesday (Jul 19).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and SFA conducted a joint investigation at Rasel Catering's premises after receiving reports of gastroenteritis involving 345 people who had consumed food prepared by the caterer in November 2022.

Several hygiene lapses, "including cockroach infestations, usage of a dirty food container and the presence of pathogens in ready-to-eat food items" were found, said SFA.

The company's food business operations were suspended from Nov 18 to Dec 29 last year.

SFA directed Rasel Catering to rectify the lapses and "take necessary measures" to improve the food safety practices and the cleanliness of its premises.

The agency also adjusted its food hygiene grade from “A” to “C”.