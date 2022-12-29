Rasel Catering cleared to resume operations after suspension due to gastroenteritis cases

SINGAPORE: Caterer Rasel Catering, suspended in November 2022 after hundreds of cases of gastroenteritis, had its suspension lifted on Thursday (Dec 29).

The company's operations were suspended from Nov 18 after 345 people fell ill with gastroenteritis after consuming food prepared by Rasel Catering between Nov 8 and Nov 16. None of the affected people were hospitalised.

The caterer has implemented the required stipulated measures and can resume operations, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a media release on Thursday.

"The company has disposed all ready-to eat food, thawed food and perishable food items, and cleaned and sanitised their premises, including equipment and utensils, and disinfected food preparation surfaces, tables and floors," the agencies said.

Rasel Catering's food handlers and food hygiene officer have also reattended and passed their respective food safety and hygeine courses.

The company has also taken some "additional steps", including cleaning the air conditioners and exhaust hoods in their premises, said MOH and SFA.