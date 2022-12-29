Logo
Singapore

Rasel Catering cleared to resume operations after suspension due to gastroenteritis cases
Rasel Catering cleared to resume operations after suspension due to gastroenteritis cases
File photo of a Rasel Catering buffet spread. (Photo: Rasel Catering)
29 Dec 2022 03:59PM (Updated: 29 Dec 2022 03:59PM)
SINGAPORE: Caterer Rasel Catering, suspended in November 2022 after hundreds of cases of gastroenteritis, had its suspension lifted on Thursday (Dec 29).

The company's operations were suspended from Nov 18 after 345 people fell ill with gastroenteritis after consuming food prepared by Rasel Catering between Nov 8 and Nov 16. None of the affected people were hospitalised.

The caterer has implemented the required stipulated measures and can resume operations, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a media release on Thursday.

"The company has disposed all ready-to eat food, thawed food and perishable food items, and cleaned and sanitised their premises, including equipment and utensils, and disinfected food preparation surfaces, tables and floors," the agencies said.

Rasel Catering's food handlers and food hygiene officer have also reattended and passed their respective food safety and hygeine courses.

The company has also taken some "additional steps", including cleaning the air conditioners and exhaust hoods in their premises, said MOH and SFA.

Following the lifting of the suspension, Rasel Catering will continue to be placed under close surveillance to ensure adherence to food safety requirements.

"SFA is considering the findings from the investigations into the outbreak of gastroenteritis and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if food operators are found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations," the agency said.

Those found guilty will face a fine of up to S$2,000. In the case of a continuing offence, they will also receive a further fine of up to S$100 for every day during which the offence continues after conviction.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility, and SFA would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times."

Source: CNA/nh(rj)

