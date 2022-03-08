RSAF deploys 2 helicopters to support flood relief efforts in Australia

SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has deployed two CH-47F Chinook helicopters to support the Australian Defence Force (ADF) in its flood relief efforts.

The RSAF's helicopters were deployed from its Oakey detachment in the Australian Army Aviation Training Centre in Queensland, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) on Tuesday (Mar 8).

"The helicopters commenced operations on Mar 7 and are transporting personnel and emergency supplies, to provide relief to civilians affected by the floods in Queensland and New South Wales," MINDEF added.

The death toll from flooding in much of Australia's east coast has risen to 20.

Australia's eastern rivers are near capacity following record downpours in several parts of Queensland and New South Wales states over recent weeks, cutting off towns, sweeping away farms, livestock and roads.

In Sydney, tens of thousands of residents have fled their homes.