RSAF deploys 2 helicopters to support flood relief efforts in Australia
Two of the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)’s CH-47F helicopters took off from its Oakey detachment in the Army Aviation Training Centre in Queensland, Mar 7, 2022, in support of the Australian Defence Force's (ADF) flood relief efforts. (Photo: MINDEF)

Firdaus Hamzah
08 Mar 2022 02:55PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 02:55PM)
SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has deployed two CH-47F Chinook helicopters to support the Australian Defence Force (ADF) in its flood relief efforts. 

The RSAF's helicopters were deployed from its Oakey detachment in the Australian Army Aviation Training Centre in Queensland, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) on Tuesday (Mar 8). 

"The helicopters commenced operations on Mar 7 and are transporting personnel and emergency supplies, to provide relief to civilians affected by the floods in Queensland and New South Wales," MINDEF added.

The death toll from flooding in much of Australia's east coast has risen to 20.

Australia's eastern rivers are near capacity following record downpours in several parts of Queensland and New South Wales states over recent weeks, cutting off towns, sweeping away farms, livestock and roads.

In Sydney, tens of thousands of residents have fled their homes.

RSAF aircrew conducting pre-flight checks before takeoff. (Photo: MINDEF)
Australian Defence Force (ADF) troops on board the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) CH-47F helicopters to support flood relief efforts. (Photo: MINDEF)
The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and Australia Defence Force (ADF) aircraft taking off for flood relief efforts which started on Mar 7, 2022. (Photo: MINDEF)

The Australian Defence Force has also accepted the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) offer of a relief package containing tents, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water and medical supplies, MINDEF said. 

The relief package will depart from Singapore on Tuesday via an RSAF C-130 aircraft and an RSAF A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport.

"Australia is one of Singapore’s closest defence partners, and the Ministry of Defence and SAF stand ready to assist the ADF in times of need," MINDEF said. 

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen noted that the helicopters will be useful to transport personnel and deliver supplies.

"Australia has supported SAF training for decades. In their time of need, it’s only natural that we pitch in to help our kin," he added.

Source: CNA/fh(gs)

