Rat holes in Pasir Ris covered up after residents complain of 'scary' rodent situation

SINGAPORE: Rat holes found at a residential estate along Pasir Ris Street 21 appeared to be patched up when CNA visited on Wednesday (Jul 26), following residents' complaints of an infestation.

The issue - prevalent in the vicinity of blocks 273 and 275 - was reported on Tuesday by Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily, which said the residents had been facing this situation for two years.

Two workers - one wearing a Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council polo shirt - were seen inspecting drains and scraping at grass patches when CNA visited the affected housing blocks on Wednesday.

When approached, the other man - who identified himself as a site manager - said rats usually travel in drains and gutters before burrowing through soil to make their way to grass verges.

The man said he was double-checking areas where rats usually appear.

Responding to CNA's queries, a spokesperson from the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council said it was aware of the situation and has been actively deploying control measures, such as regular culling and burrow treatment, since last year.