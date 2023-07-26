Rat holes in Pasir Ris covered up after residents complain of 'scary' rodent situation
Those living in the vicinity of blocks 273 and 275 along Pasir Ris Street 21 say they have had a rat infestation problem for several years now.
SINGAPORE: Rat holes found at a residential estate along Pasir Ris Street 21 appeared to be patched up when CNA visited on Wednesday (Jul 26), following residents' complaints of an infestation.
The issue - prevalent in the vicinity of blocks 273 and 275 - was reported on Tuesday by Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily, which said the residents had been facing this situation for two years.
Two workers - one wearing a Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council polo shirt - were seen inspecting drains and scraping at grass patches when CNA visited the affected housing blocks on Wednesday.
When approached, the other man - who identified himself as a site manager - said rats usually travel in drains and gutters before burrowing through soil to make their way to grass verges.
The man said he was double-checking areas where rats usually appear.
Responding to CNA's queries, a spokesperson from the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council said it was aware of the situation and has been actively deploying control measures, such as regular culling and burrow treatment, since last year.
Rat holes identified by Shin Min Daily News around block 274 appeared to have been filled in with soil and dirt.
A resident living on the ground floor of block 274 showed CNA a large rat hole - adjacent to the block's rubbish chute - that he said had been covered up that very day.
"Just now (in the) morning when I was on the way to work, it was open," said the 34-year-old warehouse worker, who declined to give his name.
Another resident whom CNA approached separately led this reporter to the same patched-up hole when asked where he had seen the rodents.
The resident, Mr William Tan, 70, also pointed to gaps in roadside kerbs which he said were used by rats. He said he was concerned about the situation, and recalled how a rat entered his flat on the ninth floor a few years ago.
"I shouted and it quickly ran away," said Mr Tan, adding that he later used a plastic cover to shield the lower part of his gate, to stop rats from coming in.
HABITAT "COMPROMISED"
Other residents said they would encounter the vermin - usually one or two at a time - nearly every evening in recent months, either in grassy areas or running across void decks.
A hotelier who wanted to be known only by his surname Yip said he has seen rats running between a rubbish chute at block 275 and a blue recycling bin across the road.
He suggested the problem might stem from trash accumulating at the chutes as well as construction works along Loyang Avenue, which is directly beside block 275.
A housewife staying in block 274 agreed.
"I think it's because of the works, because they are digging everything underground. Probably they are living in the drains nearby, so their natural habitat has been compromised," said the 39-year-old, who declined to give her name.
"GRANDFATHER OF ALL RATS"
Most residents CNA spoke to said areas where the rats appeared were clean and that estate cleaners were doing a good job.
Ms Angela Sabapathy said she used to see rats under block 273 and near the rubbish chute, when renovation works were ongoing at the ground floor from late last year to a few months ago.
"That area was a problem. And they're gutter rats so they're quite big," the 66-year-old retiree said.
"The one I saw was the grandfather of all rats ... It was scary."
Apart from the size of the rats, their boldness - appearing in daylight and near humans - was also a concern, Ms Angela said.
"We are not a slum ... But the fact that you see a rat running around, scurrying, and not at all afraid of you - they are too familiar already."
Mr Tan suggested that the pest problem might be exacerbated as more people start to dump their trash directly into chutes instead of bagging them up, in a bid to avoid using plastic bags.
Large supermarket operators began imposing a plastic bag charge earlier this month.
"In the future more and more people will just throw it through here ... the rats and cockroaches are happy that the food is there. I think this is another issue coming up," he said.
The town council spokesperson said rodent control measures in the area have been enhanced under a Rat Attack Programme.
"This includes area-specific burrow treatment plan, implementing comprehensive bait and trap measures, building modifications to prevent further habitat from forming, intensified night culling methods and other long term control measures," the spokesperson said.
He added that Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council has also been working with the Resident's Network community to educate and spread awareness to residents to continue to maintain an environment that does not actively sustain rodents with food and habitat resources.
"We will continue to intensify the rodent control measures until the rodent population and burrows are eradicated."