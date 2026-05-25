SMRT to step up pest control measures at stations and depots after rat spotted on train

SINGAPORE: Train operator SMRT will be stepping up pest control measures at its stations and depots, after a video circulating online showed a rat on one of its trains.

In the video posted on social media, a rat is seen scurrying around the cabin of a train as two people attempt to corner it. People are also seen lifting their legs to avoid it as it scurries past them.

"SMRT is aware of a post online about a rat sighting onboard one of our trains on the East-West Line," said SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai on Monday (May 25) in response to CNA's queries.

SMRT will be stepping up pest control measures at its stations and depots, he added.

"Rats may occasionally enter trains through station platforms, track areas, undercarriage gaps, or gangways between train cars.

"As part of our regular maintenance regime, trains are thoroughly cleaned when they return to the depot at the end of passenger service every day," Mr Lam said.

The company also reminded commuters not to eat or drink on trains and at the stations, as food remnants may attract rats and other pests.