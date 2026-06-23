Average number of rat burrows falls 40% in early 2026: NEA

SINGAPORE: The average number of rat burrows recorded per two-month surveillance cycle in Singapore fell by about 40 per cent in early 2026 to about 2,900, down from about 4,900 in 2025, according to data released by the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Tuesday (Jun 23).

The figures were based on the January-February and March-April surveillance cycles.

The decline reflects a downward trend, with the average number of rat burrows recorded during each two-month surveillance cycle falling from about 5,400 in the first half of 2025 to around 4,200 in the second half.

Most of the burrows were found in public estates, followed by grass verges along roadsides and in industrial estates.

About 260 enforcement actions were jointly taken by NEA and the Singapore Food Agency against premises owners for rat-related lapses from January to March 2026, of which about 150 were for poor refuse management.

Targeted efforts at locations with high trade activity and poor refuse management had shown results, NEA noted. It cited how waste management lapses at Serangoon Avenue 2 and 3 had dropped by 52 per cent, following advisories to businesses to install more bins and remove bulky items stored outside shops, which can serve as potential shelter for rats.

These efforts led to 12 enforcement actions taken, including two under the Control of Vectors and Pesticides Act issued to a premises owner, amounting to a S$6,000 (US$4,600) fine.

NEA also noted good rat management practices by premises owners had "made a difference".

It pointed out that shopping mall AMK Hub had not experienced "sustained" rat activity since the end of 2023 due to its "deliberate focus" on prevention, early detection and quick response, rather than relying solely on reactive pest control.

"This includes training staff to spot early signs of rat activity, isolating food and beverage units to limit rat movement and having clear protocols in place for fast containment," it said.

NEA added that these measures are in line with its rat management guidelines, which "emphasise prevention and the use of technology alongside conventional control methods".



The agency told CNA earlier this month that it is exploring the use of more advanced technologies such as video analytics and machine learning to strengthen efforts against rat infestations.