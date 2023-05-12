Logo
Singapore

Ravi Menon reappointed as MAS chief for two more years
Ravi Menon reappointed as MAS chief for two more years

FILE PHOTO: Ravi Menon, Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, attends a conference in Shanghai, China, on Feb 25, 2016. (Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song)

12 May 2023 04:20PM
SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Friday (May 12) announced the reappointment of Mr Ravi Menon as managing director for another two-year term.

Mr Menon will serve until May 31, 2025 or his retirement from the Singapore Public Service, whichever is earlier, MAS said in a news release.

He will also be reappointed as a member of the MAS board for another two years.

The central bank's announcement comes after Bloomberg reported that Mr Menon was set to leave after about 12 years in charge. Citing people familiar with the matter, the report identified a former deputy, Mr Chia Der Jiun, as his successor.

When asked about the report, the Public Service Division (PSD) said it had “no information to provide at the moment”.

MAS on Friday also announced that Attorney-General Lucien Wong and Mr Chaly Mah, chairman of NetLink NBN Management, would be reappointed to board for further three-year terms from Jun 1 to May 31, 2026.

Mr Mah also will be reappointed as chairman of the audit committee for the same duration.

Meanwhile, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong will from May 21 step down from his position as Senior Advisor to MAS.

“Since his appointment to this role in May 2011, he has advised the MAS board and lent his expertise across a wide range of matters,” said the financial regulator.

Mr Goh previously served as chairman of the MAS board from Aug 20, 2004.

Source: CNA/ga(jo)

