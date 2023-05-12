Ravi Menon reappointed as MAS chief for two more years

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Friday (May 12) announced the reappointment of Mr Ravi Menon as managing director for another two-year term.

Mr Menon will serve until May 31, 2025 or his retirement from the Singapore Public Service, whichever is earlier, MAS said in a news release.

He will also be reappointed as a member of the MAS board for another two years.

The central bank's announcement comes after Bloomberg reported that Mr Menon was set to leave after about 12 years in charge. Citing people familiar with the matter, the report identified a former deputy, Mr Chia Der Jiun, as his successor.

When asked about the report, the Public Service Division (PSD) said it had “no information to provide at the moment”.