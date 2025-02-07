Logo
Singapore

Raymond Ng charged with cheating 12 people over vending machine business
Singapore

Raymond Ng charged with cheating 12 people over vending machine business

He is accused of cheating them of more than S$60,800 in payments to co-own coffee vending machines.

Raymond Ng charged with cheating 12 people over vending machine business

Raymond Ng arrives at the State Courts on Dec 12, 2024. (File photo: CNA/Ili Nadhirah Mansor)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Davina Tham
Davina Tham
07 Feb 2025 01:14PM
SINGAPORE: Raymond Ng, the husband of anti-vaccine group founder Iris Koh, has been charged with cheating 12 people in relation to Vendshare, a vending machine business.

Ng, 51, was handed a dozen counts of cheating at a district court on Friday (Feb 7). The amount of money involved across all the charges is more than S$60,800 (US$45,000).

The allegations span the period from Aug 25, 2019 to Oct 28, 2020.

Ng is accused of deceiving the 12 people into making payments to Vendshare for co-ownership of coffee vending machines when he knew that this was false.

The highest amount allegedly obtained from a single individual was S$13,900.

Vendshare is a live company in the beverage business, according to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority's business portal.

It was previously known as Get Vending and SG Satay, and has a registered address at Pines Industrial Building on Macpherson Road.

Ng remains out on bail of S$15,000. His case will be heard again on Mar 7.

If found guilty of cheating, Ng could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined for each charge.

Ng has been in the news for his involvement in several civil suits, including a defamation claim against businessman Calvin Cheng.

With his wife Koh, he has also filed suits against the National University of Singapore and Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook.

He was also mentioned in a coroner's inquiry into the death of Ms Geno Ong.

Ms Ong faced multiple lawsuits initiated against her by Ng before her death. The coroner found that she took her own life in part because of escalating legal costs.

Source: CNA/dv(gr)

