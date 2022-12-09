Gaming firm Razer awarded US$6.5 million in damages over IT vendor data leak

SINGAPORE: Gaming firm Razer was awarded US$6.5 million (S$8.7 million) in damages by the High Court on Friday (Dec 9) after winning a lawsuit against IT vendor Capgemini over a data leak.

The data leak in 2020 involved personal information, as well as order and shipping details, of about 100,000 Razer customers.

It made headlines after security consultant Bob Diachenko discovered the breach and posted a LinkedIn article about it on Sep 10, 2020.

Razer sued Capgemini in the same year over the breach, claiming at least US$7 million (S$9.85 million) in losses.

Razer, co-founded by Singaporean Tan Min-Liang, has headquarters in both Singapore and California.

The damages awarded to the company comprised US$6.1 million in loss of profits from Razer's e-commerce platform.

It also included about US$320,400 for engaging a law firm, US$60,000 for paying an information technology forensic expert to investigate the matter, as well as US$2,000 to Mr Diachenko for discovering the leak.

The company was not awarded S$50,000 for loss of profits arising from a rejection of a digital bank licence application, and another S$50,000 in time and expenses by the management and staff.