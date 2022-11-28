Time has come to repeal Section 377A, with Singapore at a stage where society can accept it: Shanmugam

Even if Section 377A is not enforced, it is a reminder to gay people that every time they engage in private sexual activity, they are criminals, said Mr Shanmugam, who is also Minister for Home Affairs.

Describing this as a sword hanging over a gay person's head, he added: “We have to ask, is it fair that gays have to live in this way?

“This is not something we should accept even if we personally disagree with homosexuality. So I will say, let us start to deal with these divides, heal these divides, remove their pain.”

Repealing Section 377A makes it clear that gay people are not criminals, said the minister.

“Section 377A should no longer be in our books.”

In some religions, homosexuality is considered a sin, he noted.

“Some sins are crimes. But not every sin is a crime,” said the minister.

“Our position in Singapore, for conduct to be a crime, there should generally be a public order or public interest issue.”

It is generally not the function of criminal law to intervene in the private lives of citizens, he added.

If Section 377A is repealed, “the only thing” that will no longer be an offence is consensual, male adult homosexual conduct in private, Mr Shanmugam stressed.

Compared to when the issue was last debated in Parliament in 2007, Singapore is now at a stage where society can accept the repeal, he added.

“From our engagements, we see that most Singaporeans accept that sex between men should not be a crime. Even those who want to retain Section 377A do not want to see it actively enforced,” said Mr Shanmugam.

“But, as has been stated in and out of Parliament, we must and we will take steps, at the same time to deal with the possible consequences of the Repeal ... because some consequential effects would be unacceptable to a significant section of our society.”