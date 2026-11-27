SINGAPORE: Real incomes grew more slowly for full-time employed Singaporeans and permanent residents in 2026, according to advance figures by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Friday (Nov 27).

At the median, real incomes grew 2.2 per cent, slower than 4.1 per cent in 2025. For lower-wage workers at the 20th percentile, real incomes grew 1.3 per cent, slowing from 3.6 per cent in 2025.

MOM said this moderation partly reflected more cautious wage increases by firms and higher inflation.

Real income growth for lower-wage workers still outpaced that at the median over the recent five- and 10-year periods.

Nominal incomes also grew at a slower pace. At the median, gross monthly income of full-time workers rose from S$5,775 (US$4,480) in 2025 to S$6,021 in 2026. The nominal income growth rate eased from 5 per cent to 4.3 per cent.

For lower-wage workers, gross monthly income rose from S$3,164 to S$3,270. The nominal income growth rate slowed from 4.6 per cent to 3.4 per cent.

MOM said progressive wage measures will continue to support lower-wage workers.

"Sustaining real income growth will require continued productivity improvements and opportunities for workers to move into higher-valued roles," it added.

On the whole, Singapore's labour market remained resilient and outcomes were broadly positive, said the ministry.

Real incomes continued to rise, overall unemployment remained low and time-related underemployment fell, but some effects of softer hiring activity could be seen.