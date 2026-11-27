Slower real income growth, higher non-PMET unemployment in 2026: MOM advance figures
Median monthly incomes of full-time employees rose from S$5,775 last year to S$6,021 this year.
SINGAPORE: Real incomes grew more slowly for full-time employed Singaporeans and permanent residents in 2026, according to advance figures by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Friday (Nov 27).
At the median, real incomes grew 2.2 per cent, slower than 4.1 per cent in 2025. For lower-wage workers at the 20th percentile, real incomes grew 1.3 per cent, slowing from 3.6 per cent in 2025.
MOM said this moderation partly reflected more cautious wage increases by firms and higher inflation.
Real income growth for lower-wage workers still outpaced that at the median over the recent five- and 10-year periods.
Nominal incomes also grew at a slower pace. At the median, gross monthly income of full-time workers rose from S$5,775 (US$4,480) in 2025 to S$6,021 in 2026. The nominal income growth rate eased from 5 per cent to 4.3 per cent.
For lower-wage workers, gross monthly income rose from S$3,164 to S$3,270. The nominal income growth rate slowed from 4.6 per cent to 3.4 per cent.
MOM said progressive wage measures will continue to support lower-wage workers.
"Sustaining real income growth will require continued productivity improvements and opportunities for workers to move into higher-valued roles," it added.
On the whole, Singapore's labour market remained resilient and outcomes were broadly positive, said the ministry.
Real incomes continued to rise, overall unemployment remained low and time-related underemployment fell, but some effects of softer hiring activity could be seen.
UNEMPLOYMENT AMONG NON-PMETS, OLDER WORKERS
Unemployment among non-professionals, managers, executives and technicians (non-PMETs) increased to 3.5 per cent from 2.8 per cent last year.
This was a return to 2023 to 2024 levels, but below pandemic-era levels from 2020 to 2022.
Unemployment among PMETs was 2.7 per cent, similar to 2.8 per cent last year.
The rise in joblessness among non-PMETs could be attributed to softer hiring conditions in certain sectors, and difficulties faced by older non-PMETs in the job market, said Mr Ang Boon Heng, MOM's director of manpower research and statistics.
Non-PMET occupations, such as sales and service roles, also typically see more churn, he said. He added this was unlikely to be a long-term development as the long-term unemployment rate did not rise as much.
Long-term unemployment for both groups of workers edged up, from 0.6 per cent to 0.7 per cent for PMETs, and from 0.5 per cent to 0.7 per cent for non-PMETs.
These were close to historical averages, although the PMET long-term unemployment rate was at the higher end of the range, said MOM.
The ministry said this reflected softer hiring in outward-oriented sectors – traditionally a reference to information and communications, professional services, wholesale trade, financial and insurance services, as well as manufacturing.
MOM also said that the increase in long-term unemployment was driven by resident workers aged 50 and over, particularly those in their 50s.
"This may partly reflect a general increase in retrenchments among residents in their 50s, and the continued challenges they faced in re-entering employment," it said.
Forward-looking indicators suggest firms remained cautious about expanding headcount and raising wages, said MOM.
In September, the proportion of firms intending to hire in the next three months and intending to raise wages remained below July levels.
IMPACT OF SOFTER HIRING
Amid lower labour turnover and softer hiring activity, fewer residents changed jobs, from 6.2 per cent in 2025 to 5.7 per cent in 2026.
MOM said that seven in 10 of those who changed jobs in the past year saw a rise in their real incomes.
It added that softer labour demand and continued external uncertainty had no significant impact on employment quality.
Permanent employment remained the norm, covering 91 per cent of resident employees, on par with last year's record high of 90.8 per cent.
The remaining 7.1 per cent were on fixed-term contracts, and 2 per cent on casual or on-call employment.
MOM pointed out a more notable increase among younger employees aged below 30, particularly those aged 15 to 24 who were more likely to be on short-term internships or vacation jobs.
Among those aged 25 to 29, the increase was driven by longer contracts of at least one year, while the share on shorter contracts declined.
But most – 80.4 per cent – of younger employees under 30 were in permanent jobs in 2026, and there was no evidence of a sustained shift towards contract employment, said MOM.
LABOUR FORCE PARTICIPATION
The labour force participation rate for residents aged 15 and over fell slightly, from 67.9 per cent in 2025 to 67.8 per cent in 2026. This continued a decline since 2021 that is mainly driven by population ageing, said MOM.
Singapore recently announced it will bring forward the raising of the retirement and re-employment ages, which will rise to 65 and 70 from 2029.
MOM on Friday said the participation rates for prime working age and senior residents were stable or edged up.
It added that the underutilisation of labour remained low.
Discouraged workers numbered 7,100, or 0.3 per cent of the resident labour force. These are people who are not actively looking for a job because they believe their job search would not yield results.
Time-related underemployment also declined from 1.9 per cent in 2025 to 1.7 per cent in 2026. This refers to people who are working part-time but want to and can engage in additional work.
Overall, the labour market trends underscore the importance of equipping workers with relevant skills and supporting them through career transitions, MOM said.
The ministry pointed to the government's efforts to help employers and workers, such as career conversion and workforce transformation programmes, SkillsFuture support for mid-career workers and Workfare Skills Support for lower-wage workers.
Those who are involuntarily unemployed can tap on the SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme. MOM reiterated that the government is working on enhancing this to better support retrenched PMET workers.
It also pointed to the National Wages Council guidelines. “Employers are encouraged to do more through wage increments this year to sustain progress in narrowing the wage gap,” said MOM.