Singapore

Recall issued for Karvan Cevitam Original Citroen due to possible peeling of inner coating packaging: SFA
Singapore

Karvan Cevitam Original Citroen (600ml). (Image: SFA)

25 Feb 2023 12:49PM (Updated: 25 Feb 2023 12:49PM)
SINGAPORE: A recall has been issued for Karvan Cevitam Original Citroen (600ml) due to the potential peeling of the packaging's inner coating.

The Singapore Food Agency's (SFA) announcement on Saturday (Feb 25) comes after the European Commission Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) issued a recall for the syrup, which is manufactured in the Netherlands.

The recall concerns Karvan Cevitam Original Citroen (600ml) products that have a best-before label with dates that read between January to September 2023.

SFA has directed the importer, Walluco, to recall the product as a precautionary measure and the recall is ongoing.

Consumers who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice, the agency said.

They may contact their point of purchase for inquiries, SFA added.

Source: CNA/sn

