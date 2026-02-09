Drug reoffending rate declines, overall recidivism remains 'low and stable': Singapore Prison Service

SINGAPORE: The drug reoffending rate declined after three straight years of increases, according to the Singapore Prison Service's (SPS) latest annual statistics on Monday (Feb 9).

The two-year recidivism rate for the Drug Rehabilitation Centre’s (DRC) 2023 release cohort was 26.1 per cent, down nearly five percentage points from 30.8 per cent the year before.

This improvement can be attributed to "the evidence-informed throughcare drug rehabilitation regime, with strong community support" from SPS' and Yellow Ribbon Singapore's (YRSG) partners, said SPS.

The recidivism rate refers to the percentage of local inmates who were jailed, detained, or received a day reporting order within two years of their release into the community.