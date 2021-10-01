Will record-high HDB resale prices keep climbing? Experts say yes, but at a slower pace

SINGAPORE: Resale prices of public housing flats will likely continue to rise over the next few quarters, but at a more moderate pace – losing some steam on their growth momentum seen this year, said property analysts.

Resale prices hit an all-time high after growing 2.7 per cent in the third quarter of this year, according to flash estimates released by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Friday (Oct 1).

Since the start of the year, prices have grown by 8.9 per cent on the back of drawn-out construction delays in Build-to-Order (BTO) projects, which have driven homebuyers to the HDB resale market.

Analysts are now expecting the fourth quarter of this year to record similar price increases as previous ones, bringing growth for the entire year to 10 to 12 per cent.

This would mark one of the “fastest gains” since 2010, when prices surged by 14.1 per cent, said Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at real estate firm OrangeTee & Tie.

The momentum will likely carry over into next year, said Ismail Gafoor, CEO of PropNex, predicting that prices will grow between 8 to 10 per cent for the whole of 2022. This is in stark contrast to years of negative growth from 2013 to 2018.

WHY PRICES WILL CONTINUE TO RISE

This is because the demand for HDB resale units will continue to far outstrip supply in the short-term, he said.

"The reason for the demand is the delayed construction. And as long as (that continues), demand is strong, buyers have to pay a premium and that translates to an increase in prices."

Describing the market as “sticky”, Dr Lee Nai Jia from the Institute of Real Estate and Urban Studies (IREUS) at the National University of Singapore added that the latest increase in prices may set off even higher offers from buyers.

“Because in the past, the perception is that probably these (increases) will go off, so buyers will resist the increase in prices from sellers.

“But seeing the prices continue to increase, buyers may be triggered to act and pay a much higher price,” said Dr Lee.

Yet, even as prices are set to increase, experts said they expect the pace of growth to lose some steam.

There are already signs that this is happening, as the 2.7 per cent increase predicted for Q3 2021 is the lower than figures from preceding quarters, said Dr Tan Tee Khoon, Country Manager of PropertyGuru Singapore.

“From Q4 2020 to Q2 2021, the HDB Resale Price Index has consistently grown by at least 3.0 per cent each quarter,” he noted.