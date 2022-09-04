Recovery, construction efforts after Clementi landslide 'may take a few months': Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE: The recovery and construction efforts to repair the damage caused by the recent landslide in Clementi "may take a few months", said National Development Minister Desmond Lee said on Sunday (Sep 4).

This includes removing the dislodged soil in Sungei Ulu Pandan, reinstating the damaged part of the Ulu Pandan park connector and reconstructing the slope and retaining walls within the site, he said in a Facebook post.

The landslide occurred at a construction site for the Clementi NorthArc Build-to-Order (BTO) flats on Friday morning, causing "soil displacement" into the canal and damage to the park connector. A passer-by sustained minor injuries.

Mr Lee said he visited the area with Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann on Sunday afternoon.

The Housing and Development Board (HDB), National Parks Board (NParks) and national water agency PUB have been "working round the clock" over the weekend to carry out "immediate repair and slope stabilisation recovery works", Mr Lee said.

"HDB and the contractors have applied a thin layer of concrete to help stabilise the slope ... (and) created a channel to allow water flow through the canal to mitigate any flood risks upstream," he added.

Mr Lee said more permanent measures to stabilise the slope are being carried out, followed by the "main recovery and construction efforts, which may take a few months".

Engineers from the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and HDB, together with the project's Qualified Person - either an architect or engineer - have inspected surrounding buildings and structures and they remain structurally sound, said Mr Lee.

He added that BCA, HDB and the Ministry of Manpower are investigating the "slope failure".

"In the meantime, safety remains our priority. We will continue to check the instrument readings deployed within and around the site, to closely monitor structural safety throughout the entire recovery process," he said.