Sembawang Park Beach graded 'good', safe for water activities after two years of 'fair' grading

SINGAPORE: Water quality at Sembawang Park Beach has improved after two years and is now safe for all water activities, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Thursday (Jan 29).



Sembawang Park Beach received a Good grading in the latest beach grading exercise after getting Fair in 2024 and 2025, NEA said in its media release, adding that it is now safe for primary contact activities.

Primary contact activities refer to activities where a person’s whole body or face and trunk are frequently immersed and it is likely that some water will be swallowed. They include swimming, wakeboarding, windsurfing, and water-immersion training.

The public was previously advised against swimming at Sembawang Park Beach due to more frequent readings of elevated bacteria levels in the water.

ALL "GOOD" BEACHES

In the latest exercise, all seven recreational beaches in Singapore received a Good grade and were deemed suitable for all water activities, the agency said.

The seven recreational beaches are in Changi, East Coast Park, Pasir Ris, Punggol, Seletar Island, Sembawang Park and Sentosa Island.

Singapore’s recreational beaches are graded based on World Health Organization recreational water quality guidelines.



The next grading of Singapore’s recreational beaches will take place in July.