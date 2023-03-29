Pilot recycling plant uses fruit peels to break down metal waste in lithium batteries

SINGAPORE: A recycling plant in Singapore is turning spent lithium batteries into useful metals, with the help of discarded fruit peels.

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) researchers who developed the technology of using fruit peels to tackle battery waste are working with local battery recycling and processing firm Se-cure Waste Management on the pilot project.

The technology could meet the urgent need for a recycling solution that is easily scaled up, said the scientists.

Currently, less than 5 per cent of spent lithium-ion batteries are recycled globally and the volume of these used batteries is set to hit 11 million tonnes by 2030.