Singapore Red Cross to donate US$150,000 for relief efforts in Israel and Gaza

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Red Cross will donate US$150,000 (S$205,412) to support ongoing relief efforts amid an ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza.

In a media release on Monday (Oct 16), the organisation said it will provide humanitarian aid to both Israel and Palestinian aid services, including Magen David Adom - Israel's national emergency medical service - and the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

"The Palestine Red Crescent Society and the Magen David Adom have been working tirelessly to provide critical assistance to those affected, with their staff and volunteers risking their lives every day," said Mr Benjamin William, CEO of the Singapore Red Cross, on Monday.

A public fundraising appeal was launched on Monday and will continue until the end of January next year.

Mr William also urged for the protection of medical facilities, water and power systems and non-combatants so that humanitarian actors, such as the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, can access civilians who need help.

The ongoing conflict in the region has significantly escalated since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct 7.

Israel has since declared war on Hamas and responded with air strikes, which has left more than 2,000 people dead in the Gaza Strip.

"The crisis has ... forced a staggering number of people to evacuate their homes and seek safety. As a result, more than 1 million people in Gaza have been displaced," said the Singapore Red Cross.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society has been providing aid to communities in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. The humanitarian organisation has been transporting casualties to hospitals and providing critical emergency medical care to the injured.

Meanwhile, Magen David Adom has also responded to the crisis by deploying its medical teams with ambulances and intensive care units to provide essential care for the injured. It has also ramped up its blood drives.