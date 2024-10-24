Logo
Singapore

'Red discharge' spotted in Kembangan canal was from car wash company: NEA
Red discharge is seen in a canal in Kembangan in a photo posted on Instagram on Oct 23, 2024. (Photo: Instagram/sgfollowsall)

24 Oct 2024 04:50PM
SINGAPORE: After "red discharge" was spotted in a canal in Kembangan on two occasions, National Environment Agency (NEA) officers tracked the runoff to a car washing and grooming company.

In response to queries from CNA, NEA said on Thursday (Oct 24) that the red discharge had been spotted on Oct 13 and Oct 17. 

On the first occasion, NEA officers surveilled the canal the next day.

Prior to the checks, however, there had been heavy rain, and the water in the canal was found to be normal on Oct 14, with no signs of the red discharge, said NEA.

"The dissolved oxygen and pH levels of the water were also found to be in the normal ranges," the agency added.

When notified again of the red discharge on the night of Oct 17, NEA officers carried out checks the next morning and traced it to a company providing car washing and grooming services.

"The company was instructed to stop the discharge into the open drain immediately and clean up the public drains that were affected by their discharge," NEA said.

NEA said that it takes a serious view of pollution in Singapore's waterways and that the company is being investigated for an offence under the Environmental Protection and Management Act.

Source: CNA/nh(kg)

