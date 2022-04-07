Case involving driver who pushed security officer with car at Red Swastika School referred to public prosecutor

SINGAPORE: The case involving a 61-year-old driver who was arrested after allegedly using his car to push a security officer outside Red Swastika School has been referred to the public prosecutor, Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam said on Monday (Apr 4).

Responding to a question from NMP Raj Joshua Thomas, Mr Shanmugam said in a written parliamentary answer that the police have completed their investigations against the driver for a possible offence of rash act causing hurt.

He added that the matter has been referred to the Attorney-General for a decision on the appropriate course of action.

The incident, which took place on Jan 11, was captured in a video that was circulated online. It showed a white car inching forward and pushing a security officer outside the school, after the car was stopped from entering the school.

The 61-year-old driver was later arrested. The 62-year-old security guard suffered minor injuries, the police said then.