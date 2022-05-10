Red Swastika School Bentley incident: 61-year-old man to be charged with rash act causing hurt
The driver's son, who is the car owner, will also be charged with altering the licence plate number.
SINGAPORE: A 61-year old man and his 28-year-old son will be charged in court on Wednesday (May 11) for their suspected involvement in an incident involving a Bentley at Red Swastika School at the start of the year.
In a joint news release issued by the police and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Tuesday night, authorities said the police had received a report on Jan 11 at 11.40am on a case involving a car driver who was allegedly endangering the safety of a security guard at the school in Bedok North.
The car driver was arrested on the same day at about 3.35pm.
The older man will be charged with a rash act causing hurt, and for driving a vehicle without insurance coverage.
His son, the owner of the car, will be charged with altering the vehicle's licence plate number and allowing another person to use a vehicle without insurance coverage.
In a video that was circulated widely following the alleged incident, a white car was seen being stopped from entering Red Swastika School. The driver inched forward several times, pushing against a man standing in front of it.
The police said on Jan 11 that a 62-year-old male security guard sustained minor injuries.
The offence of committing a rash act causing hurt carries a jail term of up to a year, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.
Those found to have altered their vehicles’ licence plate number may face up to a year in jail, a fine up to S$5,000 or both.
The offence of using or permitting the use of a vehicle without insurance carries a jail term of up to three months, a fine up to S$1,000, or both.
In addition, offenders will be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for a period of 12 months from the date of the conviction, said the police and LTA.