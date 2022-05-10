Red Swastika School Bentley incident: 61-year-old man to be charged with rash act causing hurt

SINGAPORE: A 61-year old man and his 28-year-old son will be charged in court on Wednesday (May 11) for their suspected involvement in an incident involving a Bentley at Red Swastika School at the start of the year.

In a joint news release issued by the police and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Tuesday night, authorities said the police had received a report on Jan 11 at 11.40am on a case involving a car driver who was allegedly endangering the safety of a security guard at the school in Bedok North.

The car driver was arrested on the same day at about 3.35pm.

The older man will be charged with a rash act causing hurt, and for driving a vehicle without insurance coverage.

His son, the owner of the car, will be charged with altering the vehicle's licence plate number and allowing another person to use a vehicle without insurance coverage.