Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Omicron COVID-19 Novak Djokovic China Evergrande Wellness Malaysia VTL China climate change
Logo

Singapore

MOE looking into case of driver seen pushing back staff member at Red Swastika School with his car
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Omicron COVID-19 Novak Djokovic China Evergrande Wellness Malaysia VTL China climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

MOE looking into case of driver seen pushing back staff member at Red Swastika School with his car

MOE looking into case of driver seen pushing back staff member at Red Swastika School with his car

A screengrab of a video circulating on social media showing the car moving forward, pushing the man in the reflective vest further back as the man in white gestures into the passenger-side window.

Ian Cheng
Ian Cheng
11 Jan 2022 02:41PM (Updated: 11 Jan 2022 03:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Authorities are looking into an incident involving a driver who was seen at the entrance of Red Swastika School pushing back a staff member with his car.

A video circulating online on Tuesday (Jan 11) shows a white car that was stopped from entering the school, which is located in Bedok. The driver inched forward several times, pushing against a man standing in front of it. 

"It has come to my attention that there is a video circulating on social media, showing a driver trying to enter a school and even using his car to engage in dangerous manoeuvres against a security officer and a school staff," Education Minister Chan Chun Sing wrote on Facebook.

"This is unacceptable behaviour. This is not the way we should behave towards our security and school personnel who are performing their duties to keep our schools and our children safe," he added.

A screengrab of a video circulating on social media showing a person in blue holding up a phone while gesturing in front of Red Swastika School's gate near a white car.

In the video, a man in white is seen talking to a person who got out of the car's passenger seat.

As the passenger returns to the vehicle, the car starts inching forward while the man tries to stop the vehicle. Another man, wearing a reflective vest, tries to stop it from moving as well but the car continues to move forward, pushing him back.

A screengrab of a video circulating on social media showing a person in blue reentering the car as it moves forward, pushing against the man in the reflective vest.

"We are looking into the case, and will not hesitate to make a police report if warranted," Mr Chan said.

"As adults, we should set a positive example for our children in how we treat others with respect and abide by the rules that are in place for the collective security of our school community."

CNA has contacted the school and the police for more information.

Source: CNA/ic(gs)

Related Topics

Chan Chun Sing

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us