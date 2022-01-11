MOE looking into case of driver seen pushing back staff member at Red Swastika School with his car

SINGAPORE: Authorities are looking into an incident involving a driver who was seen at the entrance of Red Swastika School pushing back a staff member with his car.

A video circulating online on Tuesday (Jan 11) shows a white car that was stopped from entering the school, which is located in Bedok. The driver inched forward several times, pushing against a man standing in front of it.

"It has come to my attention that there is a video circulating on social media, showing a driver trying to enter a school and even using his car to engage in dangerous manoeuvres against a security officer and a school staff," Education Minister Chan Chun Sing wrote on Facebook.

"This is unacceptable behaviour. This is not the way we should behave towards our security and school personnel who are performing their duties to keep our schools and our children safe," he added.