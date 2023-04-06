Man charged with murdering co-tenant in Redhill remanded further for psychiatric evaluation

SINGAPORE: A 59-year-old man charged with murdering his 61-year-old co-tenant at a rental flat in Redhill Close last month had his remand extended for three weeks for psychiatric evaluation.

The accused, Ng Boon Hong, appeared in court on Thursday (Apr 6) via video-link and spoke through a Chinese interpreter. He was not represented by a lawyer.

The court ordered for his case to be further mentioned on Apr 27.

Ng allegedly caused the death of Ang Cheng Kek sometime between 11pm on Mar 15 and 2am on Mar 16 in a unit at Block 90 Redhill Close, according to court documents.

The documents did not state how the alleged murder was committed.

Ng was handed the murder charge on Mar 18. At that hearing, a district judge ordered him to be remanded for three weeks for psychiatric examination at Changi Prison Complex’s medical centre.