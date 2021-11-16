Logo
No ERP charges at some gantries during December school holidays
No ERP charges at some gantries during December school holidays

File photo of an Electronic Road Pricing gantry in Singapore. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

Ng Hong Siang
Ng Hong Siang
16 Nov 2021 05:42PM (Updated: 16 Nov 2021 05:42PM)
SINGAPORE: Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will be reduced by S$1 at some gantries during the upcoming December school holidays, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Tuesday (Nov 16).

The revised rates will apply from Nov 22 to Jan 3, 2022, the authority said in a news release.

There will be no charges for the set of three gantries along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) after Jurong Town Hall towards City during the entirety of ERP operating hours.

This also applies for the KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover gantry, LTA said.

The changes are as follows:

(Image: LTA)

Rates for other gantries will remain unchanged.

ERP rates will revert to the pre-school holiday rates from Jan 4 next year, the authority said.

Source: CNA/nh

