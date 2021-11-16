No ERP charges at some gantries during December school holidays

SINGAPORE: Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will be reduced by S$1 at some gantries during the upcoming December school holidays, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Tuesday (Nov 16).

The revised rates will apply from Nov 22 to Jan 3, 2022, the authority said in a news release.

There will be no charges for the set of three gantries along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) after Jurong Town Hall towards City during the entirety of ERP operating hours.

This also applies for the KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover gantry, LTA said.

The changes are as follows: