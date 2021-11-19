Reformative training for man who impregnated 3 of his girlfriends, assaulting one of them

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old man who impregnated three of his girlfriends, two of whom were underage, was sentenced to a year's reformative training on Friday (Nov 19).

Reformative training is a harsher punishment than probation that detains younger offenders in a structured environment with an emphasis on rehabilitation.

The offender, who cannot be named due to gag orders protecting the victims, was found to be unsuitable for probation.

He pleaded guilty in July to four counts of sexual penetration of a minor under 16 and one charge of voluntarily causing hurt, with another 17 charges taken into consideration.

The youngest victim, who was 12 at the time of the offence, had an abortion, while the other two girls, aged 15 and 18, gave birth.

The man met the youngest victim on Instagram in January 2019. He was 18, and she told him that she was 12 going on 13.

They met later that same month at the offender's house, where he committed the offence of sexual penetration against her.

He was being investigated for this offence when he had sexual intercourse with the girl again at a staircase landing in February 2019.

On Apr 30, 2019, the girl was found to be 10 weeks pregnant. She aborted the foetus in May, and a paternity test found the offender to be "99.9999 per cent likely" to be the father of the child.

That same month, the offender enlisted for national service but continued to see the girl, who was staying with her mother.

He had sex with the victim again during a sleepover at her place in June 2019.

The offender began dating the second victim, an 18-year-old girl, from August 2019 to September 2020. He had a dispute with her outside his home in January 2020 and slapped her cheek and kicked her lower back.

In March 2020, this victim discovered that she was pregnant with the man's child, and gave birth four months later.

The offender also admitted to an earlier offence in 2017, when he sexually penetrated a 15-year-old girl at a staircase landing.

They had sex twice or thrice a month until they broke up, and the teenager discovered in early 2018 that she was pregnant with his child.

The hospital reported the case of underage pregnancy to the police on Mar 7, 2018. The teenager is currently raising the child.

For each charge of sexual penetration of a minor, the offender could have been jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned.