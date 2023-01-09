Refreshed road map for wholesale sector to boost tech adoption, global footprint

SINGAPORE: Wholesale firms in Singapore will soon get more help in innovating and adopting technology in their work processes while expanding their footprint in overseas markets.

The refreshed Industry Transformation Map (ITM) for the wholesale sector was launched on Thursday (Jan 5), as the sector looks to further solidify Singapore as a trade hub.

The ITM was first rolled out in 2017, and is being refreshed to keep it up to date with the changing global economic landscape.

Companies can expect more government support in a sector critical to Singapore's survival, as other economies brace for a recession.