Singapore must promote its strengths or risk being overlooked globally: METI permanent secretary

SINGAPORE: Singapore must actively promote its strengths and shape its own international image, or risk being overlooked by investors and visitors, said Permanent Secretary for Energy, Trade and Industry Beh Swan Gin.

Dr Beh said the country cannot rely solely on its reputation for stability and reliability to attract businesses and talent, as competition among economies intensifies.

“Many countries and cities are competing aggressively for investments, for tourists,” he said.

“If we don't do this, we'll be forgotten. We'll be overlooked. Or worse, our competitors will paint our narrative instead of us being able to shape that ourselves. So, it's important that we go out and tell our story.”

Dr Beh was speaking on CNA's Singapore Tonight on Tuesday (Oct 20) about the need for Singapore's refreshed international branding campaign, ‘When You're Ready’.

Launched by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, now known as the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI), on Sep 22, the multi-year campaign seeks to strengthen global awareness of Singapore and reinforce its appeal as a destination for businesses, investments and talent.

Dr Beh said the campaign serves as a reminder that Singapore “remains open for business”, while highlighting the qualities that set the nation apart from competitors.

“The attributes that Singapore stands for: a country which can be trusted to deliver, a country where people – different races, different religions – live in harmony, a country that connects East and West,” he said.

“These help differentiate Singapore in the race for investments, in the race to attract tourists and visitors, and even to attract consumers to buy Singapore products.”