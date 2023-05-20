CNA Explains: Bought a prepaid package? What to do if the company closes down

SINGAPORE: In the last week or so, at least two businesses that collected prepayments from customers – UFC Gym Singapore and education chain Genius League – have abruptly shuttered.

Customers who paid in advance for gym packages or tuition fees were left stranded and scrambling for refunds.

Last year, consumers lost more than S$645,000 (US$482,000) in prepayments due to sudden business closures, mainly in the beauty and travel industries.

Unless the contract says otherwise, customers are generally legally entitled to the money paid in advance for unused sessions or membership, said Mr Alvin Tan, partner at Rajah and Tann.

But this does not mean a customer will always get their money back – a company may be in debt and wind up without any money left over for refunds, he said.

Here’s what you can do if you find yourself in this situation:

1. Contact the business for a refund

Try to contact the business to resolve the matter. You may have to show that you’ve done this in order to start other dispute resolution processes, so keep written correspondence of your attempts as proof.

If this doesn’t work, Mr Chia Huai Yuan, partner at Dentons Rodyk & Davidson, suggested concurrently pursuing other methods to get your money back.

“This is because it is hard to predict which option would work, and in cases such as this, time may be of the essence,” he said.

2. Claim a chargeback from your credit card issuing bank

A chargeback claim is when a credit card holder disputes a payment and initiates a reversal of the transaction. Common claims are for goods and services not received, defective goods and services, transaction errors and unauthorised transactions.

Cardholders should contact their bank as soon as possible. Most banks will require them to submit a dispute resolution form within 14 days of the card statement date, according to national financial education programme MoneySense.

If the claim is approved, the acquiring bank will deduct the chargeback amount from the merchant’s account and transfer it to the card issuer. Resolution generally ranges from four weeks for simple cases to 12 weeks for more complex ones.

Mr Chia warned that a bank may not always issue a chargeback, depending on the terms of the contract between the bank and the customer, and the terms of the contract between the bank and the merchant in question.