Household refuse collection fees to go up from Jul 1, first increase in two years

SINGAPORE: Households living in Housing Board (HDB) flats and non-landed private homes will pay more for refuse collection from Jul 1, with monthly fees set to rise by 44 cents from S$10.20 (US$7.94) to S$10.64, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Friday (Jun 12).

For landed homes, the monthly refuse collection fee will increase by S$1.50, from S$34 to S$35.50.

NEA said that the revised fees, which are inclusive of Goods and Services Tax (GST), ensure Singapore's overall waste management system can continue operating sustainably.

This is part of a regular review of refuse collection charges and reflects rising operational and manpower costs faced by public waste collectors, NEA added.

The latest increase comes two years after the previous revision in July 2024.

For HDB households, the refuse collection fee can be offset by U-Save rebates provided under the permanent GST Voucher scheme. Eligible households receive the rebates directly in their SP Services utility accounts to help defray utility expenses, including refuse collection charges.

U-Save rebates for the 2026 financial year will be disbursed in July and October, as well as in January 2027. The April tranche has already been paid out.