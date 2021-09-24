Some regional screening centres, quick test centres to open on weekends for COVID-19 testing

SINGAPORE: Eight regional screening centres and three quick test centres will operate on Saturdays and Sundays to facilitate “prompt testing” of individuals with acute respiratory symptoms over the weekends, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a news release on Friday (Sep 24).

This takes effect from Saturday.

Currently, individuals with acute respiratory symptoms can visit private general practitioner (GP) clinics - called Swab and Send Home (SASH) clinics - to take a confirmatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab test.

However, not all SASH clinics are open on weekends.

“To facilitate prompt testing over weekends, from Sep 25, 2021, we will open 8 regional screening centres and 3 quick test centres on Saturdays and Sundays, so that such individuals may get a free confirmatory PCR test," said MOH.

To prevent overcrowding, weekend visits to these centres are by appointment only.

Appointments will only open from 6pm on Friday to 3pm on Sunday every week, for bookings on that weekend.

“We encourage symptomatic individuals to get their confirmatory PCR test quickly so that they can get appropriate care, if needed," MOH said.

"This will also provide earlier protection to family members, colleagues and friends who might otherwise come into contact with the infected individual."

