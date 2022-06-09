Regional stability on agenda as 42 countries set to attend Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore after 2-year hiatus

SINGAPORE: Regional stability will be on the agenda at the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD) this week, as defence chiefs meet at the high-level security summit in Singapore after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 42 countries, 37 ministerial-level delegates and more than 30 senior defence officials, including chief of defence forces and prominent academics are expected to attend, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a news release on Thursday (Jun 9).

The event, organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, will take place from Friday to Sunday.

Established in 2002, it serves as the premier defence and security conference in the Asia-Pacific region, MINDEF said.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will deliver the keynote address on the first day of the dialogue, while President Halimah Yacob will host delegates to a dinner at the Istana on Saturday.