Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Regional stability on agenda as 42 countries set to attend Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore after 2-year hiatus
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Regional stability on agenda as 42 countries set to attend Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore after 2-year hiatus

Regional stability on agenda as 42 countries set to attend Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore after 2-year hiatus

The Shangri-La Hotel at Orange Grove Road on Jan 15, 2021. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

09 Jun 2022 10:12AM (Updated: 09 Jun 2022 10:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Regional stability will be on the agenda at the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD) this week, as defence chiefs meet at the high-level security summit in Singapore after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 42 countries, 37 ministerial-level delegates and more than 30 senior defence officials, including chief of defence forces and prominent academics are expected to attend, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a news release on Thursday (Jun 9).

The event, organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, will take place from Friday to Sunday.

Established in 2002, it serves as the premier defence and security conference in the Asia-Pacific region, MINDEF said.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will deliver the keynote address on the first day of the dialogue, while President Halimah Yacob will host delegates to a dinner at the Istana on Saturday.

Related:

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen will speak at the seventh plenary session on Sunday, on the topic New Ideas for Securing Regional Stability.

“As a regular feature of the Shangri-La Dialogue, Dr Ng will host visiting ministers to roundtable discussions on Jun 11 and 12,” MINDEF said.

“Dr Ng will also conduct bilateral meetings with ministers and senior officials from various countries on the sidelines of the SLD.”

Source: CNA/ga(aj)

Related Topics

shangri-la dialogue defence

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us